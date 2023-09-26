Marcus Whatling was handed a two-year community order on June 9 last year for making indecent images of children – of Categories A, B and C, possessing prohibited images of children, and possessing extreme pornography.

As part of this, he was made the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order, which meant he must notify the police within three days of buying a device which can connect to the internet.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Georgina Buckley, prosecuting, said Whatling notified the police on Monday, July 24 that he had bought a new Nokia phone on Wednesday, July 19.

He told police he had contacted his lawyer’s office about his new phone within the three days in which he was required to do so, and had assumed they would contact the police.

Whatling was arrested on August 15 and the phone was seized.

“He said he needed a new phone to contact his solicitor and had intended to purchase one which could not connect to the internet,” Ms Buckley said.

He then said that when he had contacted his solicitor’s office, he had asked them to tell the police.

“It was confirmed there was no such conversation,” defence barrister Jon Tarrant said.

Ms Buckley said Whatling’s new phone was “not compatible” with the police’s monitoring requirements.

She said officers were also concerned about a smart TV and a PS4 console at Whatling’s home, on Wellington Road in Hakin, as they were also not compatible with the monitoring requirements. However he was not charged in relation to these.

Judge Paul Thomas said Whatling, 40, was “sailing very close to the wind” with the police concerns, but “not close enough to get him charged”.

Mr Tarrant said he had no further comments to make.

Whatling’s community order was revoked, and he was re-sentenced to 40 weeks in prison, suspended for two years, for his original offending. He was sentenced a further 12 weeks, running consecutively and also suspended for two years, for breaching the sexual harm prevention order.

He must complete 200 hours of unpaid work, was made the subject to a new sexual harm prevention order for 10 years, and must register as a sex offender for the same period of time.