Oleksander Gerasymenko was scheduled to appear before the court at 10am on Tuesday morning after being charged with driving through Saundersfoot when he was over the legal drink-drive limit.

But just before 2pm, magistrates issued a warrant without bail for his arrest following his non-appearance nor any notification concerning his failure to attend.

Herasymenko, 31, of Ludchurch Farm, Narberth, is accused of driving his Audi TT along the Fan Road, Saundersfoot, on March 12 after exceeding the specified drink-drive limit. The Crown Prosecution claims he had 56mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath. The prescribed legal limit is 35.

