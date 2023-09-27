Plans were submitted to Carmarthenshire County Council by Rosemary Evans for 10 homes on land at Gardde Fields, High Street, St Clears.

The 0.72-hectare site is currently land allocated for housing. The application is an outline planning application with all matters reserved.

Seven of the properties will be open market, with three classed as affordable. The seven open market properties will be detached, with one of the affordable properties also being detached and the remaining two will be semi-detached.

The homes would be arranged around a new road and each property will have at least two parking spaces off road.

There will be private amenity spaces to the rear of each property and each one is to have three to five bedrooms.

On September 7, Carmarthenshire County Council approved outline planning permission for the development.

There are a number of conditions to abide by including the applications for any reserved matters must be made to the council within three years from the date of approval and work must not be started after five years from the date of the application or two years after the date of approval of the last reserved matters application, whichever is later and development must not begin until detailed plans have been submitted to and approved by the local authority.