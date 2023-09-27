Members of Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee, at their October 3 meeting, are recommended to approve an application by Mr B Roscoe to convert the Grade II-listed Pink Cat Shop, 24 High Street, to six flats and a café.

The application is for committee consideration as it represents a departure from the existing local development plan, but is still recommended for conditional approval.

The building was historically used as a retail store selling clothing; in recent years the basement and ground floors have been used as a café, with the upper floors remaining vacant.

Agent Evans Banks Planning Limited has said the upper floors of the building have been vacant for some five years, and the building was marketed for sale for two years without interest.

A report for planners states: “The submitted application seeks planning permission for the change of use of the building to form six residential flats with a café on part of the ground floor fronting High Street. There would be no external alterations to the principal elevation of the building that is orientated to face High Street. Minor external alterations are proposed to the eastern elevation at basement level in the form of two replacement window openings and a door opening.”

It adds: “The proposal to change the rear part of the ground floor to a residential use and a café (A3 use) to the frontage would ensure a positive effect on the secondary frontage is retained.

“Therefore, despite the conflict [with LDP policy], there are material considerations that carry significant weight in the consideration of this application. These are sufficient to outweigh the identified conflict with policy.”