In May, Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee narrowly refused a retrospective application by Mr and Mrs George for a change of use of a field to a dog exercising field, and associated works, at Ffynnone Dog Field, near the village of Newchapel.

That application had been recommended for refusal on the grounds the change of use harms the amenity of neighbouring properties from the noise of barking dogs, and is located outside of any settlement boundaries as identified within the Local Development Plan for Pembrokeshire.

The business operates seven days a week on a booking-only system, and the field is not designed, or advertised, to be used for commercial dog training or dog classes of any kind, planners heard.

Local community council Manordeifi had objected to the application, with a string of reasons, including road safety concerns connected with access to the site, noise of barking dogs, a lack of consultation over the plans, emotional distress to residents, and even “Verbal altercations between users of the park and residents”.

A report for members ahead of the new application – to be considered by the October meeting of the planning committee - said the previous scheme has since been amended “to address discrepancies and concerns raised during the course of the application”.

Amendments include tree planting for screening and 2.4-metre-high fencing, and that a porta-loo would be installed in the field, along with a new access, parking and turning areas, to address road safety concerns.

The new application has been accompanied by a noise assessment report and noise management plan, in an attempt to address a previous bone of contention.

However, the council’s Head of Housing and Public Protection considers that noise assessment methodology to be flawed, the report said, recommending that the application be refused due to the adverse impact it has on local amenity during its operation, “which would only intensify if consent were to be granted”.

The report for members ends: “Due to the nature of the proposed use of the field within close proximity to residential properties, it is considered that the use is not compatible with the area and that it would have a detrimental impact on the residential amenity of the neighbouring properties through noise associated with its use.”