Speaking at a Fitness to Practise Hearing instigated by the Education Workforce Council, deputy headmaster Thomas Crichton claimed that during an interview with former science teacher Tina Roberts immediately after the alleged incident, ‘it was clear that she had made a mistake’.

“When she arrived in my office she was upset and it was clear she had make a mistake and had lost control,” he said.

“At some point during the conversation she mentioned whether it would be appropriate to resign and it became clear from the tone of the conversation the she felt she had made a mistake.”

Mr Crichton's comments were made on the first day of a hearing into allegations that former science teacher Tina Roberts threw exercise books at two of her students.

One of the students, referred to as pupil C, described her anger at being struck over the face when the books were thrown towards her.

Pupil C claimed the first book struck her to the side of her face while the second book hit her on the chest.

“I was sitting in the second row of tables near to the end and close to the door,” she said.

“They were science tables, so they were taller than normal desks with two people per desk. At the time of the incident there was no one sitting in front of me because people were packing up.”

Mrs Robers’ legal counsel, Nicholas Kennan, stated that when the teacher requested the students to place their exercise books into a book box which was situated at the front of the classroom, pupil C and pupil M ‘chose to ignore the instruction and threw the books from where they were sitting’.

This, claimed Student C, was when Mrs Roberts threw the books back towards the pupils.

“We were standing facing away from Mrs Roberts and when I turned around, we could see her picking up a book and throwing it in a flinging motion," she said.

“I was really angry and I started shouting.”

In a pre-prepared statement read out to the hearing, headmistress Fiona Kite described it as 'a train crash of a lesson'.

"[Tina Roberts] was inconsistent in her application of sanctions and displayed inappropriate physical conduct by lobbing books at pupils," she said.

The hearing was told that Tina Roberts gained employment as a teacher at Ysgol Harri Tudor on January 1, 2021, however a pandemic lockdown prevented her from commencing classroom teaching until after the Easter holiday.

Presenting officer Patrick Llewellyn confirmed that the allegations prompted an independent investigation instigated by the board of governors and in February 2022 a disciplinary hearing took place. The allegations were subsequently substantiated by Ysgol Harri Tudor and she was dismissed for gross misconduct. Mrs Roberts appealed the decision but it was upheld. The matter was subsequently referred to the Education Workforce Council to carry out a fitness to practice hearing.

Mrs Roberts’ counsel, Nicholas Kennan, suggested that the incident may have been triggered by the pupils’ poor behaviour.

“It was mentioned in previous interviews that the class had been difficult,” he said in cross-examination of Mr Thomas Crichton. “Might it be possible she had lost control of her class and not lost control of her temper?”

“My interpretation was that she had lost control of her temper,” replied Thomas Crichton.

“A teacher must have no inappropriate contact with a pupil.

"A PE teacher mustn’t throw a ball at a pupil and a science teacher mustn’t throw a book at a pupil. That wasn’t a calm nor a measured approach. The aim is always to diffuse a situation, not inflame it.”

Tina Robert is accused of unacceptable professional conduct while she was employed as a teacher at Ysgol Harri Tudor by failing to conduct herself appropriately towards two pupils by throwing books at them. She is further accused of behaving in contrary to the school’s positive behaviour and handling policies.

Mrs Roberts' counsel said she partially admits throwing the books ‘in the direction of the two pupils’ but does not accept that the manner in which she did so was inappropriate. She denies the further allegations of behaving contrary to the school's positive policies.

The fitness to practise hearing will continue tomorrow, Thursday, September 27.