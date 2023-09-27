Police were called to a major road collision on the A477 between Kilgetty and Red Roses this morning (Wednesday, September 27) after three cars collided near Llanteg.
The collision took place just before 9.30am. As a result, the road remained closed to all vehicles throughout the morning.
It re-opened just after midday.
Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that the Wales Ambulance Service attended the scene however it is understood that there were no serious injuries as a result of the incident.
