A TROUSER thief from Milford Haven has appeared in court.
John Fitzgerald, 53, of Elm Lane, stole a pair of Craghoppers trousers – worth £44.99 – from the Charlies store in Carmarthen on September 26.
He was also charged with using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress on the same date, also in Carmarthen.
He appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court the following day (September 27), and admitted both charges.
Fitzgerald was fined £66 for stealing the trousers, and a further £66 for the threats. He must also pay £85 in costs and a £53 surcharge.
