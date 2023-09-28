The cut was made at the County Hall, Haverfordwest on Wednesday morning.

“The last time I had a proper haircut was just after lockdown, so to finally get this done was a huge relief,” she said following the cut.

Maria Williams, following her cut. (Image: Martin Cavaney)

Maria opted for a Number 3 all-over cut and her decision has already raised £540 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

“The support I’ve been shown from people has been fantastic, and to be able to get my hair cut for such a worthy cause has made it all so worthwhile," she said.

A native of Cardiff, Maria Williams moved to Pembroke Dock in 1991 following the tragic death of her husband, who was a traffic police officer who was killed on duty in 1986.

“We’d grown to love Pembrokeshire so much over the years when we used to visit it the area our holidays, so after my husband’s death, it made sense to move here," she explains.

"And it was undoubtedly one of the best things I could have done. Pembroke Dock is a fantastic town with some fantastic people and this is another reason why I decided to have my haircut. It was another way of helping to put the town on the map.”

Maria Williams will take up her position as mayor of Pembroke Dock in May 2024.

If anyone would like to make a donation to her fund for Macmillian Cancer Support, payments can be made at the Pembroke Dock Town Council office in Dimond Street.