The Department for Work and Pensions is recruiting new Universal Credit review agents in Pembroke Dock in a bid to reduce the levels of fraud and error across Universal Credit and save £6.4 billion by March 2028.

Universal Credit review agents review claims to ensure people are receiving the payments to which they are entitled and tackle suspected fraudulent claims.

Secretary of state for work and pensions, Mel Stride MP, said: “These vital roles will be key to delivering on our mission to tackle fraud and error and ensure that the taxpayer gets the best value for money from our welfare system – which is clearly in all our interests.

“I encourage anyone who wants to join our fantastic team and start an exciting Civil Service career to apply.”

Applications opened on Thursday, September 28.

Successful applicants will be offered on-the-job learning and development, with opportunities for hybrid working.

Junessa, a current Universal Credit review agent, said: “Believe in yourself, and apply for the role.

“There are great opportunities, attractive salaries and a fantastic pension that awaits you.”

Her colleague Philip said the role offered flexible working patterns.

DWP is also recruiting thousands of work coaches across the country as part of a £3.5 billion drive to boost employment and grow the economy.

Those interested in applying for the roles in Pembroke Dock should search “DWP EO jobs” online or can apply via dwpjobs-eorecruitment-microsite.co.uk by October 12.

For further advice and guidance, contact your local Jobcentre Plus.