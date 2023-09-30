THERE are 3,000 people in the Western Telegraph Camera Club who post stunning photos taken all over the county.

Every day, our members capture fabulous scenes on camera, whether its related to the weather, beautiful scenic views, interesting landmarks, local wildlife or everyday and special events.

This week, there has been a focus on scenic views including stormy waves and stunning scenes across the coast.

Here are some of our recent favourites.

Western Telegraph: Waves in AmrothWaves in Amroth (Image: Gary Thomas/New View Photography (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Aurora over PreselisAurora over Preselis (Image: Gary Thomas (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Skies over Milford HavenSkies over Milford Haven (Image: Claire Hodges (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: PumpkinsPumpkins (Image: Deborah OBrien (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Freshwater EastFreshwater East (Image: Angela Douglas (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Waves in TenbyWaves in Tenby (Image: Mark Antony (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: SolvaSolva (Image: Marc Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.