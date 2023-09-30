Every day, our members capture fabulous scenes on camera, whether its related to the weather, beautiful scenic views, interesting landmarks, local wildlife or everyday and special events.

This week, there has been a focus on scenic views including stormy waves and stunning scenes across the coast.

Here are some of our recent favourites.

Waves in Amroth (Image: Gary Thomas/New View Photography (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Aurora over Preselis (Image: Gary Thomas (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Skies over Milford Haven (Image: Claire Hodges (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Pumpkins (Image: Deborah OBrien (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Freshwater East (Image: Angela Douglas (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Waves in Tenby (Image: Mark Antony (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Solva (Image: Marc Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.