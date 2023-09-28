Griffiths Waste Solutions, which is based at Withybush Industrial Estate, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court last Thursday, September 21, in a prosecution brought by Natural Resources Wales.

The company admitted failing to have a technically competent manager on site between September 2017 and August 2021.

The company also pleaded guilty to the offence of depositing 120.40 tonnes of scrap metal at Westfield Cottage other than in accordance with conditions contained within a current environmental permit on May 9, 2021.

It admitted failing to store segregated waste outside, within designated bays on a hard standing surface and failing to submit waste returns for the site at Withybush Industrial Estate.

Guilty pleas were also entered to the offences of failing to comply with the requirements of a suspension notice issued on March 19 2021 by allowing soil and stone demolition waste to be deposited at the Withybush site and failing to take reasonable measures to secure that waste was transferred there was a written description of the waste All offences took place between September 2017 and March 2022.

Magistrates fined Griffiths Waste Solutions £3,000 and ordered the company to pay £3,000 costs and a £300 victim surcharge. Giving a total of £6,300.

They said that they had taken the company’s guilty plea into account when imposing the penalty. The money must be paid by December 21 this year.

%video(id="%video(id="AL5png7Z"")