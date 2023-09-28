Avery Naylor Ltd has opened an office in Carmarthen and one in Bridgend to add to its existing Swansea base.

The firm has been in operation since July 2001, providing family law and over the years has become one of the leading family law specialists. This growth in reputation has led to the opening of the two new offices to support the continued growth of the firm and the increasing demand for its specialist legal services.

Avery Naylor Ltd wants to offer clients in Carmarthenshire, Bridgend and beyond the same local access to its services that its Swansea clients get, as well as welcoming new clients through the door.

The team of seven experienced family lawyers all have Law Society professional accreditation in Family and/or Children Work which recognises their specialism in all areas of family law and can offer a solicitor-advocate service that allows them to represent clients at court to provide reassurance that the person representing the client knows the case inside and out.

Avery Naylor Ltd offers expert legal advice on divorce, separation and cohabitation, child arrangement orders, children disputes, social services involvement, PLO, care proceedings, special guardianship orders, adoption, domestic violence, wills, probate and estate administration, powers of attorney and court protection.

The wills, probate and estate administration, powers of attorney and court protection advice comes as part of the expansion.

The firm states that its ambition has always been to ‘open up’ the law to make it easier for people to get quality legal help and representation when they need it.

They are contracted with the Legal Aid Agency and can offer Legal Aid to clients who meet the criteria at all of its offices and a free Legal Aid assessment is carried out at the point of contact.

If clients do not qualify for Legal Aid, there are competitive private charging rates which will be discussed with clients to provide a realistic costs estimate to help budget through each stage of the case. There is currently a special offer of 25 per cent off the initial private appointment fee until December 23, 2023, to celebrate the expansion of the business.

The firm also works closely with local agencies to help clients get the best possible outcome, with the aim of ensuring as much stress from the situation is taken away both from an emotional and financial point.

Avery Naylor Ltd is consistently achieving Lexcel accreditation – a quality mark given to firms who reach a standard of legal excellence.

Avery Naylor Ltd’s offices are located at:

20a Bridge Street, Carmarthen (SA31 3JS), and the phone number is 01267 610154.

3 Cross Street, Bridgend (CF31 1EX) and the phone number is 01656 332045.

35 Walter Road, Swansea (SA1 5NW) and the phone number is 01792 463276.

The firm can also be contacted at enquiries@averynaylor.co.uk or through its social media channels.