The announcement was made this week following the Arts Council’s investment review of arts organisations across Wales. Following their considerations, the ACW has confirmed that the Torch will receive £650,000 for each of the next three years, commencing in April, 2024.

“This decision represents an enormous vote of confidence from the ACW in the strength and ambition of our application and an endorsement in the value that we deliver for our communities and for the arts-ecology in Wales,” said Benjamin Lloyd, the Torch Theatre’s Executive Director.

“The Torch is the only venue in Wales that is to receive that kind of an uplift and it shows an incredible vote of confidence in our vision.

"This is the single most important step forward for the Torch in terms of sustainability and securing that future provision.”

But the announcement only comes part way in overcoming the 93 per cent funding cut dealt to the Torch by Pembrokeshire County Council earlier this year. The cut goes hand-in-hand with a significant downturn in audience figures as a result of the covid-19 pandemic and the economic downturn. Cinema figures have seen a massive drop over the last 12 months, with an income reduction of around £170,000.

“While the Torch is thrilled with this very welcome news and the ACW’s support, it doesn’t address our well-publicised current funding gap,” continued Ben Lloyd.

“The key message is for our community to continue supporting us in the weeks and months ahead.

"We've been overwhelmed by the support and generosity that individuals and businesses have shown towards us, but our fundraising activities are ongoing.

“And the message that we continue to send out is to carry on supporting the Torch in whatever way you can by coming along and enjoying the productions that we’ve got lined up over the coming months.”

Productions include ‘Private Lives’ which opens on October 4, the Christmas pantomime ‘Beauty and the Beast’ which opens on December 15 and runs until New Year’s Eve and an exciting co-production with Theatr Clwyd in the Spring.