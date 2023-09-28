Megan Evans died at her home in Milford Haven on February 7, 2017. A full inquest into the teenager’s death is yet to be held.

Today, at a fourth pre inquest review hearing Pembrokeshire Coroner, Paul Bennett heard that the inquest had been ‘beset by delays’ some of which had been caused by the pandemic.

Mr Bennet heard that even now some of the documents used in the investigation were incomplete and did not correspond with the index provided.

Solicitors acting for the interested parties in the investigation; Pembrokeshire County Council, Dyfed-Powys Police, Megan’s family and staff from Milford Haven School, undertook to continue working on the document bundles with a view to ensuring that they were complete.

Mr Bennett asked that the bundles of documents be resolved within 28 days, giving a date of October 27 for their completion.

The coroner has still not ruled on whether Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights should be engaged in the final inquest.

The article states governments, or state agencies, should take appropriate measures to safeguard life.

Although Mr Bennett had heard previous submissions on Article 2, the case of Maguire at the Supreme Court earlier this year has led to the principles of Article 2 engagement being restated.

Because of this Mr Bennett invited solicitors for the interested parties to make further written submissions on the engagement of Article 2, and by association the scope of the inquest, by December 8.

The inquest heard that Megan’s family had commissioned an independent expert report into Megan’s phone and social media accounts as well as other phones.

Dyfed-Powys Police had had sight of this report and concluded that it was no different from their own findings and did not open up any new lines on enquiry. Mr Bennett said that as a consequence of this he did not feel any further investigation into the mobile phone or social media accounts was necessary.

The hearing was told that there was still ambiguity as to whether Megan received counselling at school; A police report quoted messages between Megan and another person referring to these counselling sessions.

However, there was no documentary evidence to show that she had been referred to counselling.

Mr Bennett said that decisions on witnesses and witness statements required for the final hearing would be made after he had ruled on Article 2 and the scope of the inquest.

He said that the final inquest should take place in late spring or early summer of next year.

“In terms of the age of this case we should try to get a feel for the date [of the full hearing],” he said.

He then said that the full inquest should take part in either May or June next year, saying that there would be another pre inquest hearing before then.