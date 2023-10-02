Cardigan’s Giant Lantern Parade, run by the town’s Small World Theatre, incorporates small lanterns made in local workshops as well as spectacular giant lanterns and puppets.

The event draws thousands of people to the town and is a key date on many families’ run up to the festive season.

The parade began in 2016. In its fourth year in 2019, the attraction brought 13,500 people to town to enjoy and take part in the festivities.

Covid put a stop to the parade in 2020, with all events cancelled. In 2021 a Spooktakula promenade event was held in Cardigan Castle grounds with large puppets, lantern sculptures, youth theatre and aerial circus performances.

Last year Fabl, an immersive lantern and light trail was run in the grounds of Cardigan Castle.

Now Small World is determined to reinstate the magical parade which this year will have the theme of Fantastical Beasts.

The parade will include giant illuminated lantern structures, and a fabulous array of handheld lanterns. In the run up there will be free lantern making workshops for families, sessions with schools and other local community groups.

This year’s parade has been backed by Cardigan Town Council, Ceredigion County Council and Leafed Through community bookshop.

However, the parade’s organisers were not successful in a bid to the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and need to raise £2,000 to cover lantern materials for the free workshops.

The workshops and the parade offer families the chance to be part of an inclusive, exciting event that brings people together.

“In 2020 we launched our first Localgiving fundraiser to support working with families, providing creative workshops and play for young people who were affected by the pandemic.” said Sam Vicary, Small World’s marketing manager.

“Today we ask for your help with our second fundraiser so we can restore Cardigan’s spectacular Giant Lantern Parade to the town.”

Small World director Ann Shrosbree added: “Sadly, our efforts to raise financial support through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund were unsuccessful. We’re working non-stop to find alternative funds.

“We’ve set a fundraising target of £2,000 for this campaign to cover the lantern materials, so that we can provide free lantern making workshops to Cardigan and the wider community.

“If we’re lucky enough to exceed this target, the funds will go towards the parade’s other costs.”

The organisers hope that this campaign will bring the Lantern Parade into the forefront of people’s minds and establish a long-term plan for its continuation as a prominent event in the town’s annual events calendar, shining a light in the lengthening dark of mid-winter.

“We are so grateful to those who can support by donating and helping with our fundraising appeal" said Bill Hamblett, artistic director. “Without you we will not be able to create this year’s proposed parade”.

To generously support the lantern parade you can visit localgiving.org/appeal/giant-lantern-parade.

To find out how you can get involved in fundraising or supporting the campaign, contact Sam sam@smallworld.org.uk or ring 01239 615 952.