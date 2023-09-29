Teifi Harmony and Singing Village invite individuals of all ages and backgrounds, to join them this season in the uplifting and relaxing art of harmony singing.

Numerous studies have shown that singing is not only enjoyable, but also beneficial for health and well-being. According to research, engaging in singing can boost mood, reduce stress, and enhance overall emotional well-being.

Choir leader Catriona Fothergill said, "Singing is a fantastic way to de-stress and improve your mental health and overall happiness."

Joining a choir also offers an opportunity to make new friends and gain a genuine sense of community.

Both Teifi Harmony and Singing Village pride themselves on being inclusive and welcoming, open to individuals of all musical abilities. Whether you're an experienced singer or a complete beginner, everyone is encouraged to come and sing.

No music-reading experience is required. All songs are taught by ear, allowing participants to immerse themselves in the music and simply enjoy the experience.

The diverse repertoire includes songs from all corners of the globe, ranging from stirring gospel to enchanting folk tunes. The meticulous attention to detail ensures an enriching musical journey that celebrates the beauty and power of acapella harmony.

“I have made this choir one of my non-negotiables for my well-being, and I'm so very glad I have,” said one enthusiastic choir member, Josie C.

“Cat is a tremendous teacher, skillfully and gently teaching us beautiful songs quickly and with such ease, that we sounded brilliant right from the start. I felt part of a real community, with warm friendly faces and easy laughter, which has been very important after a few years of isolation.

“My voice has strengthened and improved, my confidence has increased and most importantly I feel happier and healthier'.

Participants can look forward to performances (optional) and workshops that will improve their vocal skills and provide memorable communal experiences.

If you've always dreamed of singing in a choir, or want to reignite your passion for music, now is the perfect time to join either Teifi Harmony in Newcastle Emlyn on Tuesday mornings, or Singing Village St Dogmaels on Wednesday evenings.

To learn more about either Teifi Harmony or Singing Village, and how you can become a part of this enriching experience, visit bit.ly/SingingwithCat or contact Catriona Fothergill at Catriona_Fothergill@yahoo.co.uk.