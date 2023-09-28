Tina Roberts, a former science teacher at Ysgol Harri Tudor in Pembroke Dock, was described by Education Workforce Council chairman, Mr Peter Owen, as behaving in 'a wrong and unacceptable manner when she threw the exercise books towards the pupils at the end of a lesson on September 9, 2021.

One of the students told the hearing that she saw Mrs Roberts throw the books towards her and another pupil in a 'flinging' manner. The first book struck her to the side of her face while the second book hit her on the chest.

But in her evidence, Tina Roberts described the pupils in her classroom as 'difficult' as they would swear at her on a regular basis and refuse to carry out her requests.

“For some pupils, this was normal and this was something you just have to deal with,” Mrs Roberts told the hearing.

“I knew that this was a difficult year group, but I really wanted the class to get back on an even keel.”

The allegations of unacceptable professional conduct prompted an independent investigation instigated by the school's board of governors and in February 2022 a disciplinary hearing took place. The allegations were subsequently substantiated by Ysgol Harri Tudor and Tina Roberts was dismissed for gross misconduct. Mrs Roberts appealed the decision but it was upheld. The matter was subsequently referred to the Education Workforce Council to carry out a fitness to practice hearing.

Mrs Roberts told the hearing that matters escalated when the pupils were told they would be covering a science topic for the third time. She said that despite informing her department about the topic she was covering in the autumn term, she wasn't told that it had already been covered by a previous teacher.

"The pupils were cheesed off," she said.

“And one or two of them hadn’t sat in their allocated places and there was another pupil in the class who wasn’t supposed to be present with her friend as they were disruptive,” she said. “Both were given warnings.”

The students were also unwilling to turn their mobile phones off.

“I asked them to put their phones away using calm, quiet words but the phones came out again. I asked them for their names and they refused.

"I looked at Pupil C’s exercise book and wrote her name on the whiteboard but I misspelt it and this gave rise to her swearing. I went over to her to talk about her actions, explaining that I’d have to speak to her mum about her phone and her use of language, but she shouted at me that her mum wouldn’t give a f***.

“Towards the end of the lesson I asked them to put their exercise books in the book box and Pupil C threw two books at me that hit me in my tummy. I threw them with only enough force to reach the desk and I asked Pupil C to return the books nicely. But then she started shouting at me, calling me a ****, and saying that I’d deliberately thrown the book at her.”

When cross examined by presenting officer Patrick Llewellyn about whether Pupil C’s actions were at the ‘top end’ of the behavioural scale, Tina Roberts said that she felt confident to deal with the issue herself.

“I’ve been at schools where for some pupils, swearing was normal, and this is something you have to deal with. I wanted to bring her behaviour down a notch.

“All through the lesson I was defusing, defusing, defusing, but when Pupil C started shouting at me, I became completely confused.”

Close to tears, Mrs Roberts informed the council that she deeply regrets returning the books in the manner that she chose.

“I have a real passion for my subject and enjoy helping others achieve their life goals with the subject.

“To say that I was stressed is under-stating it. I’ve been devastated at losing my teaching job and I’ve never tried to deny how sorry I am. I realise how silly it was to return the books in such a fashion but I categorically deny it was intentional."

Following the two-day hearing, Mrs Roberts was ordered to undertake a Level 1 Team Teach Course which must be completed within six months, before she can resume teaching. The Order takes effect from today, Thursday, September 28.

Mrs Roberts will remain registered with the Education Workforce Council.