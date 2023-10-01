In total, these defendants were jailed for more than 36 years.

Here's a round-up of their cases.

Lynne Leyson

Lynne Leyson, 52, of Pibwr Farm, near Capel Dewi, was “the dominant force” in the Leyson drugs gang.

Leyson, who is currently on the run, was sentenced in her absence at Swansea Crown Court.

Lynne Leyson was jailed despite still being on the run. (Image: Crimestoppers)

She was found guilty at trial of conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis based at the family farm, and the possession of criminal property – relating to £17,190 in cash which she claimed was from a house sale.

Her husband Stephen, 55, and son Samson, 24, were jailed for 11 and six years respectively in July.

Jailing Leyson for nine years, Judge Catherine Richards said: "I'm sure [Lynne Leyson] played a leading role as the dominant force in this conspiracy and [at trial] she presented as someone who controlled a number of people working for her."

Gary Blount

Convicted paedophile Gary Blount was accused of showing no remorse as he was jailed for sexually assaulting a young child.

Blount, 44, of Cwmfelin Boeth in Whitland, was charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child – who was aged five or six – between 2014 and October 2016.

He denied the charges, but the jury returned unanimous guilty verdicts for each charge in August.

Paedophile Gary Blount had “highly relevant” previous convictions. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

During the trial, the jury heard that the allegations emerged in July last year when the complainant reported Blount would touch her chest, thighs and genitals to a counsellor at school.

“You have shown no remorse in relation to that offending which the jury found proved,” said Judge Geraint Walters.

He sentenced Blount to five years, running concurrently for each offence. Blount must register as a sex offender for life, and the complainant was granted an indefinite restraining order against him.

Anthony Marshall

‘Obsessive’ Anthony Marshall left his ex-partner fearing for her life after bombarding her with calls and texts and monitoring her phone and who she spoke to.

Marshall was jailed for 16 months for engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour in a relationship between July 25 and 30 following his release from prison.

Sentencing him, Judge Huw Rees said: “You were possessive and controlling to the point of being obsessive.

“You constantly questioned her movements and who she associated with. You were jealous of her.”

Anthony Marshall's victim said she believed he was capable of killing her. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Marshall installed WhatsApp on the complainant’s phone – against her wishes – so he could monitor whether she was online or had seen his messages.

He would “bombard” the complainant with messages when she was out on her own, called her between 10 and 50 times a day, and would demand to video call her while she was working – accusing her of speaking to other men when she was serving customers.

He also demanded to be shown the CCTV footage from the shop to check she was not talking to any men, and would also follow her in to the toilet to “make sure she wasn’t meeting anyone in there”.

On July 30, when she was talking to a female friend, Marshall demanded proof that she wasn’t talking to a man and – even after speaking to the woman – said he was coming to the shop.

The complainant locked up the shop, and went to a friend’s house, and contacted her domestic violence support worker. While an officer was speaking to her, Marshall continued to call her throughout.

The complainant was also granted a five-year restraining order.

Guy Bedford

Guy Bedford stashed £5,700 of cocaine in his underwear just months after leading police on a 100mph chase when three of his tyres had been punctured.

Police pulled over Bedford’s white Audi on the A483 near Crossgates on October 25, but Bedford sped off.

He was driving at speeds of 80 to 90mph and was drifting across the road. The police deployed a stinger just after the village of Fron which punctured three of his tyres.

Guy Bedford crashed his Audi in to wasteland after losing control and going over a roundabout. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

But Bedford carried on, topping 100mph, before he lost control approaching a roundabout. He went straight over the roundabout – destroying the signs – and crashed in to wasteland.

Bedford tried to make a run for it but was later found at the bottom of a ravine.

Just months later, police were called on an unrelated matter in Haverfordwest on January 7, which led them to searching Bedford’s address on North Court, where they found cocaine and cannabis.

Three weeks later, on January 30, police carried out a “targeted stop” on an Audi TT that had travelled from Pembrokeshire to Swansea and Neath before returning to Pembrokeshire. Bedford was the passenger.

Guy Bedford stashed £5,700 cocaine in his underwear just months after leading police on a 100mph chase. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

On the way to Carmarthen Police Station, Bedford admitted he had hidden drugs in his underwear. When officers pulled over and charged him with possession of cocaine, he said: “No, it’s possession with intent to supply”. He was charged with that instead.

Bedford tried to reach into his trousers to produce the drugs, telling officers he was concerned he would be late for his unborn baby’s baby shower. He had 57 grams of cocaine stashed in his underwear.

Bedford, 26, was jailed for a total of four and a half years, and was banned from driving for two years following his release from prison. He will also have to take an extended driving test.

Sean Golder

Sean Golder, a former colonel in the Royal Engineers, asked who he thought was a 14-year-old boy if he wanted him to “touch you, w*** you and suck you” in his van.

Golder began messaging the ‘boy’ – who was actually an undercover police officer – on social media on March 8 saying he was on his way to Carmarthen and “looking for fun”.

The profile said they were 19, but in their first message said he was 14 and asked if that was too young.

Golder replied: “Lol where are you? Are you looking for fun?”, adding “We could have fun in my van”.

Sean Golder attempted to meet who he thought was a 14-year-old child in the car park at Morrisons in Carmarthen. (Image: Google Street View)

Golder asked the ‘boy’ for a photograph, and when the officer sent one, replied: “Wow is that really you? I need you to run here now”.

Golder suggested meeting the ‘boy’ at his home, but the officer replied it would be “too risky”. Instead, it was agreed they would meet in the Morrisons car park in Carmarthen on March 10.

Ahead of the meeting, Golder asked: “Do you want me to touch you, w*** you, and suck you?”.

When Golder arrived at the store, he was arrested by police.

The court heard that Golder was a former colonel in the Royal Engineers and had served in the army for 23 years across Germany, Northern Ireland, Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Golder, 55, of The Pound in Pembroke Dock, was sentenced to 19 months in prison for attempting to meet a child after grooming, with a nine-month concurrent sentence for attempted sexual communication with a child.

He must register as a sex offender for 10 years, and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period of time.

Maximus Goldsworthy

‘Successful chef’ Maximus Goldsworthy was jailed for dealing cocaine, cannabis and MDMA across Pembrokeshire over a 14-month period.

Officers found 47.22 grams of cocaine, 433.8 grams of cannabis, and £8,100 in cash an address Goldsworthy shared with his then-partner on Chestnut Way in Milford Haven on May 7, 2021. He was not home at the time, but was arrested in June.

On April 1 last year, police were called to an address in Haverfordwest after reports of a man firing a handgun at some bins. All three defendants were at the scene.

Upon their arrival, Goldsworthy admitted to officers having a BB gun in his bag. Also in the bag was a list of names and phone numbers on – a drugs tick list – cash and more ball bearings.

Maximus Goldsworthy was jailed after admitting a series of offences over a 14-month period. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

The address Goldsworthy and his partner shared, on West Street in Fishguard, was searched, and 14.6 grams of cannabis was found. Drug-related messages and notes were also found on the Goldsworthy and his two co-defendants’ phones.

And on June 24 last year, police pulled over a car in which Goldsworthy was a passenger. They noticed he had white powder around his nose. When searched, he had £4,983.35 in cash, 146 MDMA tablets, and 95 grams of cannabis on him, and his mobile phone was seized and was found to have drug-related messages on it.

Goldsworthy, 22, was jailed for a total of four and a half years.

Jamie Langridge, Lee Lawton and Robert Thomas

Three men were jailed after “carnage” erupted outside a town centre pub in Aberystwyth.

Jamie Langridge, Lee Lawton and Robert Thomas have all been sent to prison for their roles in the disturbance on the evening of May 13, 2022, outside the Vale of Rheidol pub.

Jamie Langridge admitted a charge of affray. (Image: Facebook)

Lloyd Govier was previously jailed for it, while Jo Lewis was also handed a suspended sentenced.

Lawton approached Govier and his brother, Joseph Govier, on the street outside the Vale of Rheidol shortly before 8pm. Lloyd Govier punched Lawton, and a violent brawl erupted.

Langridge grappled with Joseph Govier, with the pair falling to the floor. There, Lawton kicked Govier three times to the head – knocking him out – before Langridge unleashed “a flurry of punches”, hitting Govier in the face four times.

Lee Lawton was jailed after admitting affray. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Govier took refuge inside the Yr Hen Orsaf pub, then re-emerged wielding a glass bottle and attacking Lawton. Lewis threw a chair at Govier out on the pavement. Govier then re-entered the pub, and Thomas threw a second chair at him – but missed.

Lawton, 46, of Corporation Street in Aberystwyth, was jailed for 12 months, while Langridge, 36, of Lincoln Street in Llandysul, was sentenced to nine months.

Thomas, 42, whose given address was Parc Prison, was handed a four month sentence, to run consecutively to the sentence he is already serving.

Azmain Chowdhury

London chef Azmain Chowdhury was arrested hiding under a duvet following a series of offences against two women.

Chowdhury, 31, of West India Dock Road, was drinking and partying with the two women in Pembroke on the evening of March 25.

An argument broke out after he touched the bottom of one of the women, and then the other woman could not get hold of her friend who was holding Chowdhury’s passport – as he had been banned for entering Pembrokeshire as part of a bail condition on an unrelated manner.

Chowdhury then “flipped over a coffee table” and began verbally abusing her, shouting in her face, slapping her and spitting in her face.

The woman called the police, but Chowdhury slapped the phone out of her hand and in to the TV, smashing the screens of both.

Chowdhury then grabbed the woman by the throat and shook her. He also grabbed a knife from the kitchen and held it to her throat, before he “got his penis out” and asked for oral sex – to which she refused.

The other woman had gone to bed by this point. She woke up as Chowdhury had his hands inside her trousers and was attempting to kiss her. She told him to leave, so he did and resumed arguing with the other woman outside the bedroom.

Later that night, the woman was woken up again by the defendant doing the same thing. The other woman came in to the room and told Chowdhury to leave the woman alone.

When the police arrived, Chowdhury tried to persuade the women to lie to the officers and say everything was fine. The officers were let in, and Chowdhury was found hiding under a duvet.

Chowdhury was jailed for a total of two years for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two charges of sexual assault, and criminal damage. He must also register as a sex offender for 10 years.

Zamurd Hussain

Cannabis dealer Zamurd Hussain was jailed after failing to attend appointments as part of his suspended sentence.

Hussain was found guilty of possessing cannabis with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of cannabis, and was handed a 21-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, in February.

He denied breaching his suspended sentence on March 28 and April 4, arguing that he had not received a letter about the first appointment after recently moving house, and that he had agreed with his probation worker that he could work overtime instead of attending the second appointment.

Zamurd Hussain was jailed for breaching his suspended sentence. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

His probation worker gave evidence refuting this.

“I do not find Mr Hussain a creditable witness in any way,” said Judge Paul Thomas.

“I don’t believe a word of what he says.”

Judge Thomas jailed Hussain, of Cross Park in Pembroke Dock, for 15 months after activating his suspended sentence.

Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) proceedings found Hussain profited to the sum of £15,000 from selling cannabis, but it he had no available assets to be seized, so was ordered to pay back a nominal fee of £1.

Craig Cullen and Gary Martin

Craig Cullen and Gary Martin were labelled as “brazen” thieves after stealing almost £4,000 of spirits, champagne and razor blades from Tesco stores across Carmarthenshire.

They each admitted six charges of shoplifting from the Tesco stores in Ystradgynlais, Ammanford and Llanelli.

The pair targeted the Tesco store in Ystradgynlais three times. (Image: Google Street View)

CCTV captured the pair entering the stores and loading bottles in to a trolley before walking out without paying.

On June 29, the pair stole 21 bottles of spirits worth £452 from the Llanelli store, and the following day they returned and swiped 22 bottles of spirits, worth £658.

They struck at Tesco in Ystradgynlais, stealing more than £700 of spirits, champagne, razor blades and groceries on July 8.

The pair stole spirits and champagne - and a trolley - from Tesco in Ammanford. (Image: Google Street View)

On July 13, they stole spirits and champagne from Ammanford Tesco – as well as stealing the trolley – and then £978.75 of champagne and spirits from the Ystradgynlais store the next day.

The final offence saw the pair stealing 15 bottles of champagne, worth around £800, from the Tesco in Ystradgynlais on July 19.

In total, the value of the items stolen was £3,884.65.

The defendants, both of Townhill Road in Mayhill, Swansea, were each sentenced to nine months – running concurrently for each theft.

Daniel Smith

Heroin addict Daniel Smith repeatedly raided three Co-op stores to fund his habit, all while subject to a community order for affray.

Smith stole from three Co-op stores in Swansea across July 15, August 13 and 15, and twice on August 20.

He took hundreds of pounds worth of goods, including jars of Nescafe instant coffee, meat, wine, a Cadbury’s Milk Tray, washing powder, shampoo, conditioner and skincare products.

Daniel Smith stole from three Co-op stores to fund his heroin addiction. (Image: South Wales Police)

As these offences took place while Smith was subject to a community order, he had to be resentenced for the affray charge.

The court heard police were called at around 8.30pm on November 3 last year following reports of a confrontation between a group of people on Gurnos Road in Ystradgynlais.

Mobile phone footage played in court showed Smith threatening a man with a shovel, while the other man had a meat cleaver.

Smith was sentenced to three months for each theft, running concurrently, and an additional four months for the affray.

Brandon Farmer

Brandon Farmer was told to “grow up” by a judge as he was jailed for a series of offences against his ex-partner.

Farmer egged the victim’s car following an argument in February, and the pair then broke up.

He then started posting about her online, and when one of her friends asked him to stop, he made derogatory comments and threats to her, including threatening to “slit her throat”.

On April 3, Farmer showed up unannounced when his ex-partner was with friends and began making demands. When she went outside, she found he had thrown pink paint over her car.

After he was arrested, Farmer was released under investigation and barred from contacting the victim. However, he messaged her daily between May 10 to 13 attempting to get her to withdraw the allegations.

“You need to grow up,” Judge Paul Thomas said.

“If a woman does not want to be in a relationship with you, that is her decision and her decision alone.

Farmer, 19, of Squirrel Walk in Pontarddulais, was jailed for a total of nine months for making threats to kill, two offences of criminal damage, and attempting to pervert the course of public justice.

Kirsten Davies and Lauren Clark

Kirsten Davies, 26, of Garth Dinas in Penparcau, and Lauren Clark, 24, of no fixed abode, were jailed after grabbing a woman by the throat and stealing a packet of cigarettes.

The pair were both jailed for a year for robbery following the incident on July 24.

Kirsten Davies has been jailed for a year for robbery. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

The victim has been out with friends, and was walking back through Aberystwyth at around 11pm. When she went to cross Great Darkgate Street, Davies and Clark approached her.

“One of them grabbed her by the throat and pushed her against the wall,” prosecutor Ieuan Rees said.

The victim’s bag was snatched and swung around before being thrown to the floor. The defendants then grabbed a packet of Sovereign Super King cigarettes from the bag.

Lauren Clark has been jailed for a year for robbery. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

One of the women turned to the victim and said “Don’t f*** with her. Now f*** off, bye.”

“This offence is hugely unpleasant,” said Judge Geraint Walters. “A lone female was walking the streets of Aberystwyth at the dead of night and was approached by you two, no doubt under the influence of substances.”

Graham Potter

Graham Potter was made the subject of a domestic violence protection order at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on September 2 – barring him from contact a woman or from attending her address.

But Potter was arrested on Monday, September 25 for breaching both of those conditions. This was the third time he had breached the order.

Potter, 41, of no fixed abode, admitted the breaches at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on September 25.

Magistrates jailed Potter for 21 days, saying that this was a serious offence and that he had shown “complete disregard” for the domestic violence protection order.