The Food Development Fund, which supports grants ranging from £1,000 to £3,000 is now available for people to apply for and access for a limited period of time.

Launched at one of the recent PLANED Fresh Food Vending Machines in Llanteg, it was the ideal location to focus on local food innovation in action, and currently delivering sustainable support for access to healthy, local food, from local growers, producers, and suppliers.

The drop-in event sponsored by Ogi, at the Vending Site adjacent to the Farm Shop in Llanteg, was well attended by members of the immediate community, as well as many interested individuals and groups from across Pembrokeshire.

Local Senedd Member, Samuel Kurtz was also present to support the discussions, and see how local initiatives such as the current food projects, have developed and grown to date, to become embedded as key community resources.

The Pembrokeshire Local Food Partnership is a collaboration between PAVS, PLANED, and Pembrokeshire County Council, who are collectively working together to support the food sector within communities, and to help facilitate more sustainable outputs and interventions.

Abi Marriott from PLANED who helped to facilitate and lead the event on behalf of partners commented, “The launch of the new fund for the community food sector here in Pembrokeshire is another great example of how when organisations collaborate, we can draw down funding and support for our communities. This new fund will be a key test of how we can deliver funding for those projects and initiatives that have direct impact within applicable localities.”

The grant criteria and application are available on the PAVS funding padlet at padlet.com/

If you would like to know more, join the mailing list and/or become part of the Pembrokeshire Food Network please get in touch at wcfd@planed.org.uk or 01834 860965.