Ben Lake – who has represented Ceredigion in Westminster since 2017 - kicked off his campaign at Crymych Rugby Club recently, outlining his priorities as Plaid Cymru’s candidate.

The new Ceredigion Preseli constituency joins parts of north Pembrokeshire – including Crymych and Maenclochog - with Ceredigion.

The new constituency takes effect automatically from the next scheduled General Election, following a Westminster vote to cut the number of Welsh MPs from 40 to 32.

After the launch, Ben Lake said: “My priorities were I to be elected as the Member of Parliament for Ceredigion Preseli are clear – a fair deal for rural communities, investment in infrastructure and increased funding for public services, and a thriving, sustainable economy that has the needs of communities rather than those of large corporations as its focus.

“I look forward to getting to know more people and communities across north Pembrokeshire over the next few months whilst also continuing to serve the communities of Ceredigion to the best of my ability.”

Liberal Democrat Mark Williams, formerly the MP for Ceredigion from 2005- 2017, is standing for his party in the same seat.

He said: “I too am looking forward to putting forward my Party’s message on the doorsteps of Preseli, and across Ceredigion, not least our measures to help people with the cost-of-living crisis, and promote the agricultural sector. There is a battle for hearts and minds across our new constituency, and I believe I have the energy and experience to win it.”

Welsh Labour recently selected Jackie Jones – who has been contacted for a statement- for Ceredigion Preseli.

As part of the constituency changes, other parts of north Pembrokeshire – including St Davids – are joining the new Mid and South Pembrokeshire constituency, which will replace parts of the current Carmarthen West and Pembrokeshire South.

Welsh Conservatives, who are in the unusual situation of having two sitting MPs in seats that are to disappear, have yet to make any selections for the new constituencies.

They currently have MPs Simon Hart and Stephen Crabb sitting – respectively - in the current constituency seats of Pembrokeshire South and Carmarthen West, and Preseli (Pembrokeshire).