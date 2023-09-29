Councillor Aled Thomas will be taking on the portfolio for Finance, Agriculture and the Environment.

“I’m thoroughly looking forward to scrutinising the administration on my portfolio. Growing up in a rural setting and working as an agronomist have meant that agriculture and the environment are in my blood.”

County Councillor for St Florence and St Mary Out Liberty, Rhys Jordan, will be taking on the position of spokesman for Health, Tourism and Transport.

The shadow portfolio for Housing, Businesses and Levelling Up lays with Councillor Jonathan Grimes.

Councillor Aaron Carey who represents the Pembroke Monkton and St Mary South ward will be taking on Planning and Licensing.

Wiston’s Councillor David Howlett - who has been appointed the role of spokesman for Education and Safeguarding – said that “empowering children during their time in education is the cornerstone of a successful career, and it is an honour to be given the opportunity to fight for this topic at the council on behalf of the group.”

Meanwhile, Councillor Steve Yelland will become the spokesman for Social Care and Homelessness, while Councillor Danny Young will focus on championing Communities and People in his spokesman role.

Conservative group leader, and member for Martletwy, Councillor Di Clements praised the “fantastic bunch of enthusiastic and hardworking councillors in the group”.