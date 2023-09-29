The snake, which measures over five feet in length, was discovered at around 6am on Saturday morning (September 23), by 81-year-old Vicki Haggar Dyer.

“When I opened the venetian blind on the kitchen door, I could see something on top of the shed outside," she explained.

“At first I thought it was a stone but then I could see these white spots looking at me.

“I went upstairs so I could look down on it from a bedroom window, and this was when I realised it was a snake.

“It was enormous and I had to look at it three times just to convince myself I wasn’t seeing things. I was absolutely terrified.”

Vicki waited until 8 am before ringing her sister, Susan, for moral support.

“Susan and her husband Ron came over immediately," she continued.

"Susan stayed inside with me, but Ron went outside to have a look. He walked up slowly to the shed roof and could see that the snake was still there. It was curled up and looked straight at him.

"We’re assuming it chose the roof as a place to stay as it’s corrugated asbestos, and was probably a reasonably warm place for it to spend the night.”

Vicki decided that the safest option was to dial 101 and report her discovery to the police.

“A police officer came round within half an hour and after looking at the size of the snake, he knew he’d need professional help to remove it so he contacted Folly Farm.

“In the meantime I’d made a cup of tea but I was shaking so much I couldn’t drink it.”

Vicki is unsure how long the snake may have been in her garden and in the vicinity of her home in Upper Lamphey Road.

“The day before, I’d cut back a large lavender bush in the garden not very far away from the shed. I dread to think what could have happened if I’d come across the snake. It could have strangled me as it was so long and the size of a large grapefruit in width.

“How someone can release a snake like this in the middle of a town like Pembroke is beyond belief. Just think what could have happened if it had come across a baby in a pram or a young child playing in a garden.”

Vicki Haggar Dyer points to the roof where she discovered the snake (Image: Western Telegraph)

Vicki together with members of her family and friends have since put posts out on social media with the hope of finding the snake’s owner.

“But to date, no one has come forward,” she continued. “This makes me think that the snake has probably been discarded by its owner.”

While boas have a reputation as dangerous animals, they are generally considered safe around humans as their bite is not venomous. But if mishandled, they can squeeze or even strangle a person to death.

The Pembroke Boa Constrictor is currently being looked after at Coast Aquatics in Haverfordwest while attempts are being made to locate its owner.

“We’re feeding it mice and rats and it seems to be in reasonably good health although slightly underweight,” commented a spokesperson for the business.

“We’re not sure how long we’ll be able to keep it here, so it’s essential that the owner comes forward so it can be returned to its rightful place.”

If anyone has information concerning the snake’s owner, they should contact Carmarthen police station on 101.