Pembroke Dock was home to the Short Sunderland flying boats which always bring back a lot of memories of watching the magnificent crafts taking off and landing around the town.

They were created for the RAF by the Short Brothers and were used as patrol bombers during the Second World War as well as being used by the Royal Australian Air Force, Royal Canadian Air Force, South African Air Force, Royal New Zealand Air Force, French Navy, Norwegian Air Force and Portuguese Navy.

The planes were stationed at a base in Pembroke Dock for almost 20 years and in 1943, there were almost 100 stationed in the town.

Despite being a popular craft with the locals around Pembrokeshire even to this day, the Sunderland planes had a mixed history, with some notable incidents with what was meant to be one of the safest craft of the time, with a number of incidents including the sinking off Milford Haven of the T9044 on November 21, 1940.

