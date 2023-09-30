THE members of our Western Telegraph Camera Club are always out and about capturing the beauty of the county. 

We have 3,000 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme and this week, the theme is pubs as Pembrokeshire is full of quaint pubs.

We received a few submissions of pubs from across the county. Here are just a few of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: The Lost Coins, HaverfordwestThe Lost Coins, Haverfordwest (Image: Donna-Marie Humphries (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Castle Hotel, Haverfordwest.Castle Hotel, Haverfordwest. (Image: Julia Britton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Swan Inn, Little HavenSwan Inn, Little Haven (Image: Julia Britton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Dyffryn Arms before the fireDyffryn Arms before the fire (Image: Claire Miles (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Lifeboat Tavern, TenbyLifeboat Tavern, Tenby (Image: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: The Saint Brides Inn, Little HavenThe Saint Brides Inn, Little Haven (Image: Ayla Lovegrove (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

