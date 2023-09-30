We have 3,000 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme and this week, the theme is pubs as Pembrokeshire is full of quaint pubs.

We received a few submissions of pubs from across the county. Here are just a few of our favourites.

The Lost Coins, Haverfordwest (Image: Donna-Marie Humphries (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Castle Hotel, Haverfordwest. (Image: Julia Britton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Swan Inn, Little Haven (Image: Julia Britton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Dyffryn Arms before the fire (Image: Claire Miles (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Lifeboat Tavern, Tenby (Image: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

The Saint Brides Inn, Little Haven (Image: Ayla Lovegrove (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

