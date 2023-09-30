The MOD has stated that firing will take place at Castlemartin and Manorbier ranges on the following dates:

Castlemartin:

Day firing: October 2-6, 9-12, 17-20, 23-27, 30-31 between 8.30am and 4.30pm.

Night firing: October 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24, 26, 31 between 6.30pm and 11.30pm.

Manorbier:

Day firing: October 23-31 between 8.30am and 5.30pm.

There will be no night firing at Manorbier.

The road from Bosherston to St Govan’s Chapel and the footpath from St Govan’s Head to Broadhaven will be closed for the month of October on the 31st. The Stack Rocks Road and footpath from Stack Rocks to St Govans will be closed for the month of October 2-6, 9-12, 17-20, 23-27, 30-31.

If there are amendments to the firing programme, the closures will be amended.

If any object is found in the range, beach or sea, do not touch it.

Unscheduled firing may take place without warning and the schedule may be changed due to unforeseen circumstances. To find out if there is firing taking place at Castlemartin, you can call 01646 662496 to find out.