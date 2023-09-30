Pembrokeshire County Council placed a notice in the public notices section of the Western Telegraph on September 27 advising of the plans to reduce some of the roads to a 20mph limit.

The changes will come into effect on October 23 in the area of Llanddewi Velfrey and Narberth and will be in place for 18 months.

The limit will come into effect to allow for works to be carried out in relation to the A40 between Llanddewi Velfrey and Narberth.

The affected roads are: