SOME roads in Pembrokeshire will have 20mph temporary speed limits for up to 18 months.
Pembrokeshire County Council placed a notice in the public notices section of the Western Telegraph on September 27 advising of the plans to reduce some of the roads to a 20mph limit.
The changes will come into effect on October 23 in the area of Llanddewi Velfrey and Narberth and will be in place for 18 months.
The limit will come into effect to allow for works to be carried out in relation to the A40 between Llanddewi Velfrey and Narberth.
The affected roads are:
- C3205 Llanfallteg Road from the end of Llanddewi Velfrey village (near Village Hall) north to a point near Pen-troydin-fawr, a distance of around 300 metres.
- B4313 Redstone Road, Narberth, from the A40 south for approximately 400 metres.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here