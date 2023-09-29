Live

Crash on Fishguard Road, Haverfordwest causes delays

Traffic
Haverfordwest
By Elizabeth Birt

  • A crash has happened in Haverfordwest on Fishguard Road.
  • There are currently delays due to the crash.
  • Dyfed-Powys Police is asking for drivers to be patient.

