The inspirational and courageous Luke Harding died in February 2018 at the age of 30. He had been diagnosed with lung cancer less than two years earlier.

During the last months of his life Luke raised more than £30,000 to help others, presenting cheques for £12,600 to Withybush’s Ward 10 and £2,000 to Fishguard Surgery, among others.

He raised funds by selling wristbands, embarking on a 186-mile trek around the Pembrokeshire Coastal Path, and completed the Cardiff Half Marathon just four months before he died.

He also continued to train with Fishguard Sports AFC who hold an annual fundraising tournament in his memory.

Western Telegraph reporter Fraser Watson met him during his training for the 13-mile race.

“At the time, he admitted to struggling after suffering seizures and breathlessness during training,” he wrote. “And yet, the notion of not taking to the start line in Cardiff was never even discussed.”

True to form Luke completed the race despite his medical conditions.

Now his brothers and sister-in law are taking part in the Cardiff half for the second year running.

“A big factor was Lukey Harding completing the Cardiff Half whilst dealing with his illness, needless to say this was a huge motivational factor to keep pushing on and cross that line,” they said after last year’s race.

This year Team Harding is raising money for north Wales hospice Ty Gobaith, Hope House.

The hospice ensures that children with life-threatening conditions enjoy the best quality of life, together with their families.

It provides specialist care and bereavement support, when and where they need it, and works to ensure that no one faces the death of a child alone.

"The more we researched Hope House- Ty Gobaith, the more we realised how much of a fitting charity it is to be supporting whilst also running for Luke (he was always about making children’s lives better especially poorly children)," said Joe.

“We are running to help support seriously Ill children and their families in the most difficult of times,” said Luke’s brother Joe. “We appreciate so many don’t have too much spare cash at the moment so even just a pound or two would be gratefully received."

You can sponsor Team Harding by clicking on the link above or by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/joe-harding23.