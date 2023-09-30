The force has made the change to ‘make best use of resources to deliver an effective public service that continues to meet the needs and expectations of communities and will improve the availability of front counter services, making opening hours much clearer.’

From Monday, October 2, there will be a face-to-face service between 8am and 12pm and 12.30pm and 4pm, Monday to Friday at the following Pembrokeshire stations:

Haverfordwest

It comes as part of a wider change programme in the police force, where policing and the service to communities is set to be improved with officers and staff having access to estates, technology and equipment in an easier way.

When the change comes into effect, the same services will be available and members of the public will still be able to visit the nearest station to process a shotgun license application, report a crime or intelligence, produce legal documents or request advice.

To contact police in an emergency, if there is a danger to life, risk of serious injury, damage to property or if a crime is in progress, call 999. To contact the force when it is not an emergency, head to the Dyfed-Powys Police social media pages, visit https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/, email 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or call 101. Anyone who is deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired can text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

To report something that has been lost or found, visit www.reportmyloss.com and to report a stray dog, contact the local authority.