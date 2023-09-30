Hazel Grove, near Wolfscastle is for sale with the Country Living Group. The five bedroom property with Walled gardens and approximately twelve acres of woodland is in a beautiful private position offering complete seclusion at the end of a winding drive.

Built in the late 1800s the five-bedroom property enjoys a level of privacy and seclusion rare even in this pristine part of rural Pembrokeshire.

As its name suggests Hazel Grove sits in a clearing surrounded by ancient trees. This impressive property offers five bedrooms and four reception rooms over two floors.

In addition to the approximately twelve acres of woodland it enjoys a sheltered walled garden, numerous shed, workshop and stable blocks and the ruins of a separate cottage in its grounds.

This idyllic rural seclusion masks its very convenient position within a few minutes’ drive of the A40 leading to Fishguard and Haverfordwest.

Hazel Grove is on the market with a guide price of £750,000.

Details of the property are as follows:

Entrance Porch- Approaching the front of the property you arrive in a glazed front porch which looks out over the gardens. Windows form the walls of the porch, with a polycarbonate roof above, quarry tiling finishes the floor of the space. Perfect for removing outdoor clothes and muddy boots the main home is accessed via a wooden front door.

Main Hallway- The central hallway connects the principal rooms in the home and is finished with a beautiful quarry tile mosaic floor which is in very good condition. Moving into the home you find the sitting room on your left and the living room on your right. At the rear of the hall, you find the wooden staircase to the first floor in front of you with doors to the study and boot room to the left of it and the kitchen/diner to the right. A good sized cupboard is found under the stairs.

Sitting Room- This large room has a window to the front of the property and a fireplace, which until recently, housed a wood burning stove. While in need of some further renovation work, this space would make for a lovely entertaining space. Like the majority of the rooms in the home this space has working sash windows with original, working, shutters to each side. This is a charming feature that runs through the property and injects both character and warmth into the home.

Living Room- Opposite the sitting room you find a similarly proportioned reception space which enjoys a window to the front which opens into the porch. This room as a recently fitted wood burning stove as focal point, with glazed double doors opening into the conservatory at the side of the property.

Conservatory- This wonderful addition to the home offers a perfect reception area that overlooks the walled gardens. Constructed to complement the character of the property the timber supports are finished in the style of an orangery and make for a charming entertaining space. Blinds are fitted to the roof panels offering shade on brighter days with doors opening out to the gardens to bring the outside in. The room is heated by underfloor heating which extends to the kitchen and utility room off it.

Boot / Storage Room- Accessed off the hallway and positioned between the sitting room and office is this handy compact room which is currently used as a storage/boot room. While it has relatively modest proportions it has a window offering a lovely view down the drive so could even serves as a small office or workroom if needed.

Home Office / Ground Floor Bedroom- Next to the boot room you find a good sized reception room with a window looking out to the rear of the property. This space would make for a perfect home office or study with its feature fireplace and exposed wood floors. Alternatively with its proximity to the ground floor cloakroom there would be scope to convert it into an ensuite ground floor bedroom.

Kitchen / Diner- Positioned to the rear of the property this large space offers a fitted kitchen with good sized dining area next to it. The room has two windows to the rear, a door to the back garden and can be accessed from both the hallway and the conservatory. The kitchen has many years of use left in it but the space could also provide an exciting opportunity to extend the kitchen area into the whole room creating a wonderful farmhouse kitchen feel.

Utility- A door from the kitchen leads into a good sized utility room which offers more storage space, a sink, and room for additional white goods. The room has a window to the side and part glazed door leading to the rear of the property. The cloakroom is accessed off this room.

Cloakroom- This handy cloakroom serves the ground floor and provides a lavatory and window to the side.

First Floor Landing- The wooden staircase heads up from the main hallway to the first floor landing. On the split landing there is access to the family bathroom. A large skylight above brings in natural light with a hatch and ladder accessing the roof space beyond it.

Family Bathroom- This well proportioned bathroom offers a bath, separate shower, lavatory, hand basin and bidet. Light is brought in from a rooflight in the ceiling above.

Bedroom One- Positioned to the side of the property, with views over the garden, this double bedroom has access to an ensuite bathroom to the rear and has a feature fireplace in the side wall.

Ensuite Bathroom- This bathroom offers a bath with shower over, lavatory and hand basin with a rooflight above and window to the side. There is a large built in airing cupboard in this space.

Bedroom Two- Enjoying a lovely dual aspect to the front and side of the home this double bedroom also has a feature fireplace and enjoys some of the finest views in the property over the gardens and the trees beyond.

Bedroom Three- At the opposite corner of the property to bedroom two, this good sized double has a window to the front and feature fireplace.

Bedroom Four- Positioned at the rear of the home this bedroom again offers a generous sized double space with feature fireplace in the external wall.

Bedroom Five- Positioned between bedrooms two and three this single bedroom was once a bathroom. This may be a good use of the space again as it could provide an ensuite or ‘Jack and Jill’ bathroom to its neighbouring rooms.

External- The ancient woodland that borders the long private driveway leading up to Hazel Grove makes for a fitting introduction to the property. In addition to the gardens that surround the home are approximately twelve acres of woodland of a mixture of deciduous and conifers.

The woodland surrounds the property and flanks the driveway up to the iron gates at the end of the driveway. In the clearing of woodland that the property sits in a large lawned front garden, with a timber stables and large workshop/garage to the side of the property. Several mature trees, including an ancient apple tree, are planted in the gardens around the home.

To the eastern side of the property is a lovely walled garden, this space is planted with a range of mature trees and shrubs and provides a wonderful sheltered space to entertain. The walls also have doorways out into the woodland that encircles the house and gardens.

Just outside the walls of the gardens you find the ruins of Nolton’s Cottage, originally thought to be a gardeners or worker’s cottage the structure provides a historic habitable footprint that could provide an interesting base for development, subject to any relevant planning. There are two footpaths that lead away from the property offering immediate access to hours of walks through woodland and pasture right from your front door. These paths can take you along this ancient valley and up onto the rock formations that are so famous in the local area. In combination with the woodlands owned by Hazel Grove these paths provide hours of peaceful wandering around the property.