Aeron Castle and Rosemary Penny appeared at Swansea Crown Court facing a long list of charges all relating to their actions on August 27.

Castle admitted taking a conveyance without authority – referring to a Land Rover Defender stolen from Beulah, while Penny admitted being carried in a conveyance which had been taken without authority – being a passenger in the stolen Land Rover.

They both admitted the theft of groceries from Tesco in Cardigan.

Castle admitted the attempted theft of a Skoda taxi belonging to Home James Taxis in Cardigan, while Penny denied this.

Both defendants pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated vehicle taking, referring to a Ford Focus stolen – also belonging to Home James Taxis – from Cardigan after the keys were swiped from a garage on North Road.

Castle pleaded guilty to burglary of a dwelling, having been accused of stealing an iPad, two air rifles, a hunting knife and a blanket from a property at Fachongle Isaf in Cilgwyn. Penny pleaded not guilty to this.

The court heard that Castle admitted driving of the stolen Ford Focus dangerously on the A40 at Haverfordwest and Slebech.

The pair were stopped at a garage on the A40 at Slebech and were both charged with having a hunting knife and a lock knife in a public place. Castle pleaded guilty to both charges, while Penny denied them both.

Aeron Castle pleaded guilty to a long list of charges following a crime spree in August. (Image: Facebook)

Castle also admitted driving without insurance relating to both the Land Rover and the Ford Focus.

Prosecutor Craig Jones said the pleas were acceptable, and that the Crown would not seek a trial on the charges Penny denied.

Jon Tarrant, appearing for Castle, said: “It’s a singular day in which clearly there was an amount of offending going on.”

Rosemary Penny admitted a series of charges at Swansea Crown Court. (Image: Facebook)

Penny, 21, of Heol Y Felin in Penparc, Cardigan, also faced a separate charge of affray together with another man, relating to an incident on North Parade in Aberystwyth on October 26 last year.

Judge Paul Thomas ordered a pre-sentence report to be prepared for each defendant.

Castle, 28, of Glannant in Llechryd, was bailed, while Penny was remanded back in to custody.

They will be sentenced on Monday, October 23.