Their run is to raise funds for the Intensive Care Unit garden at Glangwili Hospital which supports patients who are admitted to the ICU with their rehabilitation and wellbeing journey to recovery. The garden provides patients with a therapeutic boost and gives them and their loved ones a sense of normality during what can be an extremely difficult and painful time for them.

““We want the money to go towards achieving our dream of building an ICU garden that patients and family members will be able to enjoy,” said Nerys Hughes, who is a senior nurse manager at Glanwgwili.

“This is the first time some of us have taken part in a half marathon and there’s no doubt it’s going to be tough, but we’re looking forward to pushing ourselves.”

Also looking forward to Sunday’s challenge is Catrin Ladbrook, who is a community physiotherapist from Cardigan.

“I've been quite nervous about the challenge we’ve set ourselves, but now that we’ve reached this point, I’m starting to get really excited,” she said.

“And I’ve no doubt that the crowds will help us cheer us on through the last few miles that we haven't trained for yet."

The garden is being created in memory of Lisa Lewis, a Senior Nurse Manager for Critical Care at Hywel Dda Health Board who passed away last year and will allow patients time away from the clinical area and give them a peaceful space to meet up with their family and friends as well as their pets. It will also provide a tranquil space for staff.

“There’s evidence to suggest that an outdoor visit can improve psychological health and support physical wellbeing during what can be a very stressful and difficult time for patients, so we’re determined to do everything we can to make sure that the garden will continue to flourish for many years to come," added Catrin.