Pauline Penrose is one of the few living RAF veterans from the Second World War and this week, in honour of her 102nd birthday, she was visited by Wing Commander Walker who is Commanding Officer of Number 614 (County of Glamorgan) Squadron who presented her with a floral arrangement incorporating the crest of the 614 squadron and a card made specially for her.

Mrs Penrose served in the RAF from 1942 to 1945 when she worked as a plotter. These were the women tasked with tracking enemy aircraft approaching the British coast so RAF fighters could be scrambled to attack them.

After joining the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF) and training at Innsworth in Gloucestershire, Corporal Penrose was originally based at Hornchurch, which was a fighter station in Essex at the heart of the air defence of London and the South-East of England.

Corporal Pauline Penrose in her RAF uniform during wartime (Image: WAAF)

She served with 11 Group which spearheaded the fight for supremacy in the air during the Battle of Britain and beyond and during this time, Pauline often had to dodge enemy air attacks. While on leave, she narrowly missed injury in an air raid on her street which destroyed houses and killed her neighbours.

Before enlisting, Pauline had worked as a draughtswoman and after joining the RAF her talents were recognised and she was tasked with the exacting job of drawing the large maps of southern England on the plotting table that showed the location of enemy aircraft.

Pauline’s skills resulted in her being later tasked with creating enormous maps covering the North Sea, English Channel and UK coast for Air Sea Rescue operations which would enable downed aircrew to be picked up.

Joining in with this week’s honorary celebrations was Pauline’s son, Rod.

“Mum was absolutely delighted to be visited by members of the RAF as she has so many fond memories of her time in the RAF,” he said.

“And it's been wonderful to see Wing Commander Walker here today with colleagues from his squadron."

Wg Cdr Walker added: "It's been a real honour and an absolute privilege to come here today and see Pauline on her special day. We owe such a debt of gratitude to her for her service in the RAF during the war and I'm really thrilled that we were able to see her to mark her 102nd birthday."