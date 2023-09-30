Earlier this summer Richard Jones of Tenby organised a charity rugby match between Pembroke RFC and his guest squad, the ‘Misfits’, together with a non-contact exhibition by the Pembroke Panthers.

And despite torrential rain and strong winds that raged through the day, the event attracted a bumper crowd which included ex-army medic Ian Thompson, the man who was first at the scene of Richard’s accident back in February 2020.

“I’d wanted to organise something ever since the accident” said Richard.

“It took over four months of planning and there were times in the run-up that I felt that everything was against me.

"People were dropping out, the storm meant that the bouncy castle and other family events had to be cancelled, but despite all that, the day turned out to be a great success.

“And a personal highlight had to be when the Misfits were winning at half time!”

Richard’s event also featured an auction, which included an aeroplane ride with ex-Wales international, Ian Gough.

The funds from the match will now be split between the Wales Air Ambulance and the Friends of Morriston Hospital.

“Without the Wales Air Ambulance, I simply wouldn’t be here today,” continued Richard.

“The Charity wasn’t just with me at the time of the accident but they were there for my family afterwards too.

“So this is my way of saying thank you for all the help and support they’ve shown to us.”

Now Richard is hoping to organise similar events to help boost the Wales Air Ambulance funds, which rely entirely on public donations to raise £11.2 million every year to keep its four helicopters in the air and its fleet of rapid response vehicles on the road.

“I’ve had so much positive feedback with people asking for the match to become an annual event, so I feel I don't have much choice in doing something like this again,” he said.

“I never expected to raise so much money from one event and I’m so grateful for all the support and kind donations from everyone who helped make the day a success.”