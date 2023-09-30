Earlier this week she was invited to Pembroke Dock to meet members of the Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum (PCF) team, which is a community interest company set up to support sustainable development and to preserve coastal and marine environments for future generations.

As part of her visit, the minister was taken on a boat tour around the Milford Haven Waterway and visited sites within the Marine Energy Test Area (META), a project managed by PCF to test wave energy, tidal energy, and floating offshore wind devices in pre-consented, real sea conditions. This the first and only facility of its kind in Wales.

"Coastal communities in Pembrokeshire are on the frontline of a changing climate and growing pressures on natural resources,” said Jetske Germing, managing director of PCF.

“Our work contributes directly to the Welsh Government’s sustainability and climate change goals and legislation, so it was fantastic to be able to show the minister first-hand the vitally important work that goes on here and around the county every day.”

Thursday’s visit was also an opportunity for the minister to meet some of PCF’s key partners and stakeholders from the community.

Guests included members of the Pembrokeshire Local Nature Partnership, representatives from the Outdoor Charter Group Partnership, the Port of Milford Haven and Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority. Local floating offshore wind project developers Blue Gem Wind and Floventis also attended.

“It was a pleasure to welcome the Minister for Climate Change to Pembrokeshire and to showcase the importance of partnership working in responding to recreational pressures in our National Park," said James Parkin, director of nature and tourism at Pembroekshire Coast National Park Authority.

"Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum plays an integral part in delivering the Marine Code and Outdoor Charter work as part of their wider role in supporting our collective efforts to provide sustainable coastal solutions, so as a National Park Authority, we value their significant contribution to protecting our iconic coastline.”

Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum was set up in 1996 as an independent body after the Sea Empress disaster, which saw 72,000 tonnes of oil spilled into Pembrokeshire waters. The tragic event highlighted the need to address issues facing the coastline and coastal communities in Wales.

