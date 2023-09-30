Carys, who is a Year 12 pupil at Haverfordwest High, had to perform her way through two tough rounds of auditions where she found herself up against some of the top young trumpeters in the UK.

But her musicianship and tremendous skills as an outstanding trumpeter earned her a place among the top youth performers in the UK.

"This is fantastic news for Carys and we congratulate her on absolutely everything she has achieved," said Philippa Roberts, head of the Pembrokeshire Music Services.

"She's been a dedicated member of our county ensembles and her verstaile talent, which spans from classical to jazz, is the result of years of hard work and dedication. Carys really is an inspration to all aspiring young musicians."

The National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain consists of 164 musicians, aged between 13 and 19.

Auditions take place in the autumn of each year at various locations around the country, and the minimum standard needed for students to audition is a Grade 8 Distinction.

The orchestra assembles three times a year for a two-week residential course. This always takes place during the school holidays, and is held at New Year, Easter and Summer.

The courses are led by distinguished conductors who have included the likes of Sir Malcolm Sargent, Sir Andrew Davis, Tadaaki Otaka and Sir Simon Rattle.

The orchestra’s repertoire includes a wide variety of works by Romantic, 20th century and contemporary composers and in addition to the main orchestral activity the musicians have time to participate in activities including chamber music, physical workshops, dance, singing, improvisation and establish friendships.

Venues for their concerts include the Barbican Hall, the Symphony Hall in Birmingham, the Philharmonic Hall in Liverpool and the Royal Festival Hall, London. They also give an annual Promenade Concert in the Royal Albert Hall to celebrate young British talent.