The award was made in recognition of the school’s exceptional work with young carers.

Many young people in society find themselves in positions where they have to provide care for their family members or close friends, and this means having to invest a lot of time and energy in areas that fall way outside normal life in the school classroom.

"This can sometimes have a negative impact on a pupil’s wellbeing,” commented a representative from Milford Haven School.

“But we believe very strongly that all young people should have the opportunities to thrive, and sometimes there’s a need for additional support to be given to those individuals.

“This is why we’ve set up the 'You care, We care' young carers programme which allows the young carers to have time to have fun, make new friends, share their concerns and ultimately thrive.”

The Investors in Carers also provides support to the Carer Lead, and works in collaboration in order to support carers.

The school currently runs a Young Carers Programme where their registered young carers are able to access support through designated and trained staff members as well as access their wellbeing club and access vital short breaks with opportunity for peer to peer support.

Commenting on the award, headteacher Ms Morris said "We are extremely proud to announce that we have been recognised by Investors in People with a Silver Award.

“The standard is a challenging one to meet and is seen as a measure which reflects our team's commitment to carers within our community.

“I’d like to say ‘Da iawn’ to everyone who’s been involved in gaining this achievement, and as a school we couldn't be prouder of our young people and the inspiring ways in which they continue to thrive under exceptional circumstances".