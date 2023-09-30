Tom held his breath for a personal best time of 7:09mins while he swam 100m underwater in the ‘dynamic bifins’ discipline in the pool supported by his training buddy Jack Rawles.

Freediving, the art of holding your breath underwater, has been gaining popularity worldwide, and recently the documentary 'The Deepest Breath' which profiles the sport, went to number 1 on Netflix.

The sport is growing as people wish to learn how to spend more time exploring the ocean safely and experience the peace and calm of diving deep into the sea on a single breath, tapping into their mammalian dive reflex.

While Tom is not new to freediving, this was his first ever freediving competition, so he was over the moon to win the silver overall.

"It's been a particularly life-changing time in my life as we've recently returned from three years of living on a 40-year-old sailing boat ," the 48-year-old told the Western Telegraph.

"My wife, Lou, and I sold our house in Solva three years ago and then sailed from Milford Haven to Portugal and across the Atlantic to the Caribbean. During that time, I decided to retrain as a freediving instructor and taught freediving from the boat to hep fund our adventure.

" In December last year we returned to settle again in Pembrokeshire and I immediately set to work setting up the Pembrokeshire Freediving Club in collaboration with fellow freediving coaches Richard Ress Khan and Emma Williams from Celtic Deep."

Last weekend's championships marked Tom's first competition, which resulted in him being named winner of the best newbie award which included winning coaching sessions with UK freediving Champions David Mellor and Adam Drzaga.

Pembrokeshire Freedivers meet regularly for training at Haverfordwest pool with a focus on safety, fun and performance.