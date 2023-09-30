Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed just before 1.30pm this afternoon (Saturday, September 30), that traffic has been reduced to a single lane as a result of what traffic officers have described as 'significant mud on the road'.

Carmarthenshire Roads Policing uniy has confirmed that the council has been informed to assist with cleaning the road surface.

All motorists travelling along this stretch of road are advised to allow extra time for their jounrey.