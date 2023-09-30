But one way in which people affected by such a tragedy can gain support is through the ‘Forget Me Not’ services which takes each year at St Luke’s Chapel in Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest.

And this years’ service will be held on Thursday, October 12 at 7pm when it will coincide with the Baby Loss Awareness week (October 9-15 October). The event is being arranged by Midwifery and Bereavement teams and the Spiritual Care Department (Chaplaincy).

The service has long been a source of comfort for parents and families as it provides an opportunity for people to reflect and come together to pay their respects or write a message in a safe space.

Euryl Howells, Senior Chaplain at Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “This service of remembrance is an important moment for parents and families who have been affected by the very sad experience of babies who have passed away.

“Infant and pregnancy loss is a very lonely grief. This space is a time to gather and remember precious little ones whether the loss was recent or in the more distant past.”

In recognition of Baby Loss Awareness week, Prince Philip Hospital, Llanelli, Glangwili Hospital, Carmarthen and Bronglais Hospital, Aberystwyth will have pink and blue lights in the Chapel/Quiet Room. The week culminates in a ‘Wave of Light’ on 15 October, which is recognised across the world.

A candle (battery operated) will be lit at 7pm by the Senior Chaplain in memory of all the babies who lit up people’s lives for such a short space of time.

If you are unable to attend the service and wish to commemorate your loved one, you can send a message to Loved.Forever.HDD@wales.nhs.uk by Tuesday October 10, 2023.

Should you require further information contact Euryl Howells by telephone or email 01267 227563 or Euryl.Howells2@wales.nhs.uk