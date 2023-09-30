The soft top Land Rover, in Nato green, was reported stolen from an address in Tregaron between 9.30pm on Monday, September 18 and 9am the following morning, September 19.

The vehicle is right-hand drive and it had a tyre on the bonnet. However officers are stating that this may have been removed.

It’s possible that the vehicle may have been driven out of Ceredigion and into neighbouring counties of Carmarthenshire or Pembrokeshire.

As a result, Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing to anyone who may have a doorbell camera or dashcam footage to contact them on 101, https://orlo.uk/MOaRJ or 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk quoting reference 23000903316.

Alternatively, report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.