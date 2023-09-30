Exceptionally high tides are being forecast for Pembrokeshire this weekend, with motorists and pedestrians being urged to take extra caution near rivers and other key tidal locations.
The warning was issued on Saturday afternoon (September 30), by Pembrokeshire County Council.
Most at risk are the car parks at Lower Town, Fishguard, and other areas used for parking that run adjacent to the River Cleddau in Haverfordwest.
There is also the possibility of flooding at low-lying land and roads at key tidal and exposed locations.
Motorists are also being urged to be mindful of water on roads, wave overtopping and spray.
Tideschart predicts that the highest tide of 7.9 metres is expected at 7.25pm on Saturday while on Sunday a 7.7 metre expected tide will be at 8.04pm.
