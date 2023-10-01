The boy, who is a Year 8 pupil at Ysgol Bro Teifi in Llandysul, had been dropped off on the main A484 in Cenarth to wait for his mother to collect him by car.

The child was standing directly opposite the petrol station when he saw a silver estate car pull up alongside him, heading towards the Cardigan direction.

A male motorist got out and walked to the nearby public toilets. When he returned, he asked the child, in Welsh, if he was waiting for his mother.

“My son replied that he was, and then the man got into his car, reversed back to him and asked him if he wanted to wait inside his car,” said the child’s mother, who wishes to remain nameless.

“Thankfully my son said no, and then the man drove off quickly.”

The boy’s mother arrived moments later and saw her son running into the petrol station which is directly opposite.

“He told me straight away what had happened and the staff at the garage phoned the police immediately.

“My concern is that this happened at 4.10pm, which is a time when loads of children get dropped off from their school buses or walk home from school.

"Obviously my son travels from the school in Llandysul and usually reaches Cenarth at around 4.15. But this day the bus was a litle earlier but sometimes it doesn't arrive until 4.30.

"There are also a number of primary schools in the close vicinity of Cenarth, including Llechryd which is situated on the main road, and the village borders on to Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire, which means this motorist had easy access to all three counties.”

The motorist is described as being in his 70s and was driving a silver estate car.

"The staff at the garage were fantastic and told my son that from now on, he can wait in the shop until I arrive.

“But I want as many people as possible to know what happened on Friday afternoon as I dread to think what could have happened if it was a younger, more vulnerable child who had been accosted by this person,” added the boy’s mother.

“I’m hoping that the police will speak to all the schools in the area to make them aware of the incident but I shall also be emailing them myself.

“All I ask is for people to be aware and remind their children not to speak to strangers and, most importantly of all, not get into any cars with people they don't know.”