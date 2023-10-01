The officers have been targeting people for littering, dog fouling and breaching byelaws relating to dogs on beaches, and their figures up to September 25 confirm that over 600 fixed penalty notices have already been issued.

“This shows that there are still people who drop litter or fail to pick up after their dog as well as committing other environmental crimes that continue to blight the environment for everybody else,” commented Cllr Rhys Sinnett, who is the cabinet member for Residents’ Services.

“In an ideal world there would be no need for this type of enforcement, but by issuing these fixed penalty notices, we’re sending the message out that this sort of behaviour will not be tolerated.”

Pembrokeshire County Council confirmed earlier this year that WISE (Waste Investigations Support & Enforcement) had been selected to tackle a range of environmental crimes that have a negative impact on the communities in which people live, work and visit.

The aim is to clamp down on offenders and subsequently reduce further offending.

The maximum fine for littering in public places is £2,500. Items dumped are usually man-made debris such as cigarette butts, paper or cardboard boxes, tin or aluminium cans, and glass or plastic bottles.

More hazardousitems include electrical appliances, electronics, car tyres and batteries.

The on-the-spot fine for dog fouling is currently £80 but if the offender refuses to pay, the matter will be taken to court and could result in a fine of up to £1,000.

“All we're asking is that people use the bins provided, take responsibility for their own actions and do their part to help keep Pembrokeshire a beautiful place for everyone,” added Cllr Sinnett.

“The public will always be our eyes and ears on the ground so please let us know where issues are happening so we can inform enforcement officers and can target patrols accordingly.”

The public can highlight areas of particular concern to Pembrokeshire County Council by emailing enviro-crime@pembrokeshire.gov.uk