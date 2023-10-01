If the property is within your budget, it may need loads of cosmetic or even structural improvements which come at a steep price.

And when you do eventually find something packed full of style, stunning interiors and delicious colour schemes, the price will send you packing.

This is why a property currently being offered on the open market by John Francis leaps out at eagle-eyed property hunters for all the right reasons.

The four-bedroom mid-terraced cottage in Milton Terrace, Pembroke Dock may appear compact in stature from the outside, but step inside and you’ll discover a pandora’s box of downright interior design mastery.

The dining area (Image: John Francis)

The front door leads into a hallway and on into the open plan living-dining room with an attractive feature wall and an original alcove to the left of the window which looks out onto the front of the property.

The sitting room (Image: John Francis)

The kitchen skilfully combines a rustic element with a smart, industrial feel with its white brick tiles and grey wall and base units which are fitted with attractive brass doorknobs. There is a separate oven, gas hob, extractor hood, built-in dishwasher, a window and door to the rear and a skylight window for additional light.

The kitchen (Image: John Francis)

Also on the ground floor is the family bathroom with its fantastic choice of mottled smokey-grey wall tiles, bath, shower and skylight window.

The stunning bathroom (Image: John Francis)

Two additional ground floor rooms are currently being used as bedrooms.

Stairs lead up to the first floor which houses the master bedroom and a fourth bedroom, both of which have skylights.

The master bedroom (Image: John Francis)

At the rear of the property is an enclosed garden which leads on to what the agents described as ‘a vast’ workshop (4.65mx4.55m) double garage (7m x6.45m), storage rooms and a dog run. This can be accessed from the adjacent street.

As John Francis states, “Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate all this property has to offer.”

This delightful little cottage is currently on the market for £180,000. It is being sold via the John Francis office based in Pembroke.