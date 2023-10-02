If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Libby, four years old, female, Bichon Frise

Libby is a sweet girl who has slowly been getting over her fear of people.

Libby arrived at the rescue terrified and shut down but with help she has started to come out of her shell.

Libby will need a confident friendly resident dog in her new home to help her settle in and get used to the routine of home life.

She will need an adult only home that can provide a calm, settled environment.

Conker, nine months old, male Cocker Spaniel

Conker has come to us from a breeder.

He can be a little shy in new situations and has never lived in a home before.

He would be best in a home where there is another dog or dogs but in the right circumstances we may consider homing him as an only dog.

Conker will need to learn all about house training and lead walking.

We would also consider homing him with older dog-savvy children.

Whippy, six years, female, Cocker Spaniel cross Poodle

Whippy can be shy until she knows you but she quickly overcomes it with kind words.

Whippy will need understanding adopters who can help her learn new skills such as house training.

She has already started learning how to walk on a harness and adopters will need to continue her training.

She will need a kind confident resident dog in her new home to help her settle in.

Sandy, seven years old, female, Labradoodle

Sandy has come to us from a breeder.

She already knows how to walk on a lead so this will help her pick up house training much more easily.

Sandy would love a home where there was at least one dog.

This will help her settle into home life much more easily.

Sandy is going to make a really lovely addition to a home with adopters who have the patience to help her adjust.

Christie, seven years old, female, Beagle

What a lovely girl Christie is.

She has come to us from a breeder and is easy to handle and happy to be held.

She is already learning to walk on a lead but not quite there yet.

She would prefer a home where there is another dog but in the right circumstances and with experienced dog owners we would consider homing her as an only dog.