Portfield School, Haverfordwest, will remain partially closed today (Monday, October 2), as a result of staff shortages.
The announcement was made earlier this morning by Pembrokeshire County Council's education department.
"Apologies, but due to staff shortages we have had to close Sandy Haven class today," a spokesperson confirmed.
It is understood that the situation will be reviewed later this afternoon to determine whether the class will resume on Tuesday.
