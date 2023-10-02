The force confirmed that the boy was charged with six offences under the Terrorism Act of 2006.

The 17-year-old was arrested in April 2023 following a joint operation between Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands and Counter Terrorism Policing Wales.

He will appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on October 11.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “Following a joint operation between Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands and Counter Terrorism Policing Wales, a 17-year-old male from Ceredigion has been charged with six offences under the Terrorism Act 2006.

“The male was arrested in April 2023 in relation to right wing terrorism offences and will now appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on October 11, 2023.

“There is no immediate threat to public safety and the investigation continues.”