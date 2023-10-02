Mrs Davies, who was born and raised in Llanarthne where she farms a tenanted dairy unit with her husband Gareth, takes over the chairmanship from Phil Jones, who served the branch as its chair for four years.

She is mother to three daughters, and grandmother of six. Until her appointment as County Councillor for Llanddarog and Llanarthne parishes in 2017 she was a Peripatetic Music Teacher with Carmarthenshire County Council, but now co-runs Cwtsh y Clos children’s nursery with her daughter Gwenllian.

She is very active in her community, a pastor and organist at Cefnberach MC Chapel. She is also a Member of Llanarthne Community Council and was one of the founders of the new Hall which was built on budget and on time in 2008. She is the current chairman of the Hall and has successfully built a new extension again within time and funding.

Her love of music ensures that she regularly organises Welsh evenings in the area and gets bands and artists from across Wales to Llanarthne.

Following her appointment as County Councillor for Llanddarog Ward Ann is now a member of cabinet with responsibilities for Rural Affairs, Planning Policy and Community Cohesion.

Since 2022, she has been a member of the South Wales Corporate Joint Committee on Strategic Planning. Ann also represents Carmarthenshire on the Welsh Local Government Association’s Rural Committee and Equalities Committee.

Speaking about her appointment as the FUW Carmarthenshire county chairperson, she said: “I would first like to thank Phil Jones for the tremendous work he has done in his role as chair. They are big shoes to fill!

“I’m honoured that our members have chosen me to represent them here in Carmarthenshire and I look forward to working alongside other FUW officials to ensure that we have thriving, sustainable, family farms across Wales for generations to come.”